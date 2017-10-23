× North Kansas City neighbors concerned as police search for homicide suspect

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in North Kansas City are still investigating a homicide that happened near Oliver Drive and East 23rd Avenue early Monday morning.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Zachary Thomas Murphy of Gladstone, Mo.

“I woke up when the cops came, there were two of them parked right there, and one right behind my car, I didn`t see anything, but then went up the street, and when I woke up this morning to try to go to work, everything was blocked off,” said Angel Mora, who lives a few doors down.

Just before 3 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Oliver Drive on a report of possible gunshots in the area.

“It`s definitely concerning, it`s right up the street from my house, I`m worried for myself, my brother, any of my family coming over,” Mora added.

Officers found Murphy dead outside of the apartment building. The cause of death is still under investigation, but it appears to be from a gunshot wound. NKC Police are investigating this case as a homicide.

“There has been a lot of sketchy stuff going on in the neighborhood, but this is the first time it`s gotten this serious,” Mora said. “It`s terrible, honestly, there`s always going to be people running around acting stupid with guns.”

Murphy was a person of interest back in the September 2016 shooting death of 22-year-old Logan Minton of Riverside. Minton was found shot to death in North Kansas City — near Armour Rd. and Knox St.

Investigators believe Murphy had information about who killed Minton, but he refused to cooperate with investigators. That case remains unsolved.

At news time, there is no suspect description. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.