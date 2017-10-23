Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East reveals in touching video that she suffered a miscarriage

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East revealed her and her husband’s heartbreak after learning that she suffered a miscarriage.

Johnson East’s emotional YouTube video is an intimate look in the highs and lows of pregnancy loss.

She documents her journey as she learns that she is unexpectedly pregnant and revealing the exciting news to her husband, only to begin experiencing complications a few days later, and then going to see a doctor, and eventually learning that she had lost the pregnancy.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” Johnson said in the video. “You go from shocked to ‘holy crap’ to ‘I can’t do this’ to ‘let’s do this’ and now it’s like, ‘I pray to God I can do this.'”

The 25-year-old gymnast is remembered for winning gold at the 2008 Olympics. She is married to Andrew East, an NFL long snapper who was at one time signed with the Chiefs and is currently a free agent. The two were married in April 2016.

The video begins with a tearful Shawn first seeing the positive results of a pregnancy test.

“How am I going to tell Andrew?” she says. “He’s going to be a daddy.”

The video continues as she reveals the news to Andrew, but later explains that she’s been experiencing stomach pains and bleeding.

The couple sees a doctor for tests, who gives her the news that the pregnancy had ended.

With October being Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Month, the video is a touching tale, and an experience the couple learns is far more common than many expect.

After the video was posted, Shawn and Andrew hosted a Facebook Live video to address comments and questions, and thank the public for an overwhelming show of support.