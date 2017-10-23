Online textbook service saving college students hundreds of dollars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The price of going to college continues to rise, but there is a movement nationwide to reduce some of the costs.

It’s called the Open Textbook Library, and it’s saving students hundreds of dollars every year.

Instead of having students spend $300 on one hardcover textbook for one class, they can now get many of their class materials online for free.

Students going to UMKC, Mizzou, KU and many other local colleges have access to the Open Textbook Library. All a student needs to do is search for their textbook on the website and download it to their computer.

The textbooks available are complete, and they are licensed and produced by the university at no cost to the student. The only challenge is getting professors to make sure they choose class materials that are available for free online.

Research shows that over the past decade, the cost of college textbooks has risen by more than 70-percent with college students today spending around $1,200 a year on course materials.

Nearly 600 universities across the nation have already joined this Open Textbook Library, which is run by the University of Minnesota, and more colleges are joining every day.

So far, students using this Open Textbook Library have saved more than a million dollars total in textbook expenses.