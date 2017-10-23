Wounded veteran on mission to run 31 marathons in 31 days to encourage other wounded veterans stops in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A wounded veteran is running 31 marathons in 31 cities within 31 days all to raise awareness of other veterans who have been injured.

Rob Jones stopped in Kansas City Monday to run one of his marathons near Berkeley Riverfront Park.

Jones was wounded when he stepped on an IED. He lost both of his legs, but he didn't give up on life. Instead he's chooses to stay positive and strives to be a role model for other veterans who many suffer from PTSD.

During his run along the Missouri River there were firefighters, police officers and other veterans who came by to support him. Some actually ran with him.

"Just because a wounded veteran is injured in someway doesn't mean that they are broken or in capable of contributing to society," Jones said. "So that mission is what gets me out of bed in the morning and keeps me going even when it starts to hurt."

If you would like to show your support and donate to his cause click here.