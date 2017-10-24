2 KCK residents are searching for a new home after flames consumed theirs in an early morning house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Two people in Kansas City, Kan., are searching for a place to stay after a fire destroyed their home early Tuesday morning.

Kansas City, Kan., firefighters tell Fox 4 that it was around 3:35 a.m., when the homeowners woke up to the sound of popping and noticed their house near 37th and Washington Avenue was on fire.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. One homeowner decided to go to the hospital as a precaution.

The two say they will not be able to return to their home. It is a complete loss and will likely need to be knocked down.

The battalion chief on the scene said his crew had a hard time battling the fire because the owners added on to the home, which made it harder for them to get to the flames. They also had a lot of flammable material in their attic.

The homeowners did say they had a space heater on in the house overnight, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.