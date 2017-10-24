Big 12 commissioner says KC’s love of college basketball is impressive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The college basketball season is about to begin, and Tuesday in Kansas City, coaches from every Big 12 team will tell the media why they think they're the team to beat.

This is the eighth year in a row the Big 12 has held Basketball Media Days here in Kansas City. This event is closed to the public, but Fox 4 will be there talking to all the coaches, sharing a preview of the season to come.

Of course once again, KU is the big dog. As they showed a packed house at Sprint Center Sunday during an exhibition game with former rival Missouri, they are the team to beat. Ranked third in the nation in all the preseason polls, the Jayhawks will be gunning for their 14th straight Big 12 title.

The Big 12 coaches believe West Virginia, TCU and Texas will be the teams to give Kansas their biggest challenge.

As for K-State, the coaches ranked them eighth in the Big 12 - so not a lot expected out of the Wildcats this season.

The Big 12 commissioner, Bob Bowlsby, says he is impressed with how much Kansas City loves college basketball.

"Our league is terrific from top to bottom," Bowlsby said. "This is the best basketball tournament that is out there and the fans support it, the Power and Light District is a great place to gather and this is a real destination for our fans."

Fox 4 asked Bob if he could somehow force KU coach Bill Self to schedule Missouri on their schedule every year, but he declined, saying it's up to each school to decide who they play in their non-conference schedule.