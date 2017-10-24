Family suspects two NKC homicides may be related

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Northland family believes the shooting death of a teenager Monday may be connected to the unsolved homicide of their loved one.

The two cases have some similarities.

For the family of Logan Minton, another man shot and killed in North Kansas City is all too familiar. Especially when detectives believe the latest victim, Zach Murphy, had information about their loved one's murder.

Minton, 22, had just moved into his own apartment in Riverside, MO., in September of last year when police say someone shot and killed him in North Kansas City.

Police believe Minton had been abducted in Kansas City before being killed. Minton worked for K Building Specialties, Local 518.

Minton's grandmother, who raised him, hopes the answers she seeks about her grandson's murder haven't disappeared with the shooting death of Murphy, 19, who investigators had identified as someone they believe has information about Minton's death.

"Only one person knows for sure and I’m not that person so I don’t know," said Peggy Evans, Minton's grandmother. "It just makes me sad. I just want this case to be solved. So we can have some answers and have closure that we deserve and more importantly that Logan deserves."

North Kansas City police told FOX 4 they believe Murphy had information about who killed Minton, but he refused to cooperate with detectives.

Investigators found Murphy shot and killed Monday about a dozen blocks from where they found Minton's body.

If you can help detectives with information about either of these cases, call the North Kansas City police or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477. Up to a $2,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.