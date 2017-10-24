KCK woman recalls terrifying moment when driver slammed into her in deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A KCK woman was seriously injured after police say a man ran a red light -- striking her SUV -- and injuring a 7-year-old riding in his car.

That driver was killed, and the 7-year-old riding with him is at Children's Mercy Hospital. Police say the 7-year-old is a family member of the driver's, and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

FOX 4's Melissa Stern spoke to the woman who survived the crash -- who says she wasn't sure she was going to live.

“I was going on 57th, the light was green, so I didn`t look around on the left or right side, because it was my light,” said 39-year-old Estela Carrasco, as she sat in pain in her bed.

Police say the crash happened on Sunday evening as she was headed to the store.

“I wasn`t expecting him to run the red light and hit me. For a minute I just heard like a boom noise,” Carrasco described. “Something hit me in my head, and that`s when I started bouncing back and forth inside the truck. The truck stopped, and I landed on the back seat.”

It was at the intersection of I-70 westbound off ramp and northbound 57th Street.

Police say 31-year-old Dalen Jefferson was heading westbound on the ramp at a high rate of speed. They say he failed to stop at a red light - striking Carrasco as she was northbound.

“I was seeing all kinds of stuff, when I was hitting my head, my body was like a ball back and forth bouncing,” Carrasco said. “My arm was already broken, it was like flopping back and forth, so I grabbed my arm, jumped over the seat, and I was banging on the window but no one was there. So I opened the door, as soon as I opened the door on the side, there was a guy standing up there and I said, `can you please help me?' And he was like yes, I saw everything, he ran the red light, and I was going normal.”

Jefferson died at the scene. Carrasco was taken to University of Kansas Hospital, where she remained for 24 hours.

“I couldn`t move, it was numb,” added Carrasco.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts, but both cars were totaled. Carrasco says she's in a lot of pain. Now, she's warning others to be more vigilant on the roads.

“You`ve got to watch still, even if you have the green light, make sure you look left and right,” said Carrasco.

Staff at Children's Mercy Hospital would not disclose the condition of the 7-year-old.