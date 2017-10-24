Largest international conference to prevent sexual abuse kicks off in KC, focuses on facts & myths of sexual abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The largest international conference to prevent sexual abuse will take place in Kansas City starting Tuesday.

It's very timely since stories of sexual assault have been making the news including stories from KU's campus to Hollywood's Harvey Weinstein.

The conference at the Sheraton Hotel at Crown Center focuses not only on preventing sexual abuse but also responding to it with the ultimate goal of eliminating abuse altogether.

The Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers invited leading experts from all over the world to hold workshops, discussion groups and clinics regarding victims as well as the perpetrators.

The purpose is to provide intensive training and offer skills to deal with the issue of sexual abuse.

The presentation is free and open to the public. It starts at 6 p.m.