KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD investigators were at the scene of a homicide on Tuesday afternoon in the Old Northeast.

Officers found a man’s body near Roberts and Askew just before 3 p.m. It’s not known how the man died or how long his body was in an alley where he was found.

FOX 4 is awaiting further details about the victim and any suspect description.