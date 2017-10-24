Metro elementary student expected to fully recover after school staff helps save her life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A metro mother is crediting staff at her daughter’s school for saving the 7-year-old’s life. Dianah Buycks said her daughter, who is a student at Truman Elementary School in the Hickman Mills School District, fell to the ground last week after her pacemaker stopped working.

The mother said the school nurse and two other staff members ran to the girl’s aid.

“I instantly ran down to the gym to assess the situation and that’s when we realized this was something serious,” said Wesley Cunningham, the school’s LINC site coordinator.

Buycks said her daughter Sa’Vaia has used a pacemaker since she was 3 months old.

“I am so grateful that they did that training that they went through the process and they used it that day,” she told FOX 4.

Sa’Vaia is still at Children’s Mercy Hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

“I thought I could lose my baby, I thought there’s a chance she won’t come back from this,” Buycks said, thinking back to last Thursday.

The school nurse, Patty Buckholz, said she and other staff members used the AED.

“The three of us worked together like we had practiced together and we had never done that,” she told FOX 4.