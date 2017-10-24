Mo. Gov. Greitens honors first responders in Blue Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Local firefighters were given an official congratulations by Mo. Governor Eric Greitens on Tuesday. Governor Greitens thanked first responders for traveling to Houston to help during Hurricane Harvey.

“The amount of flooding in such a short period of time, the people shared with us, and just seeing whole neighborhoods under water. I`ve never experienced anything like that before,” Jesse Ragland, a Kansas City Firefighter, said.

Firefighter Ragland recalls the damage left behind after Harvey and the work that they had to do. Harvey caused an estimated $180 billion in damages and affected more than 13 million people.

“Our task was to go through and make sure that the people that were in the areas were able to get out once they got back in. Or the people that were in there that didn`t have a chance to go out, we could go and get,” Capt. Tim Anderson, of Central Jackson County Fire Department, said.

It was a tall task but one first responders have spent countless hours training for.

“I think the citizens of the state they`ve come to expect a level of protection from departments as far as tech rescue and law enforcement and it`s not just us,” KCFD Battalion Chief Larry Young said.

And it is work that did not go unnoticed by the people of Houston or the Governor of the state the first responders represent.

“I think these guys did some incredible work on behalf of the people of the state of Missouri. I could not be prouder of them. It`s a real testament to the kind of training and discipline that they`ve put in over the course of hours, days, weeks, and months,” Governor Greitens said.

It's a job that these fire fighters would not hesitate to do again.

“We were honored to go down and assist. We hate to see tragedy strike anywhere but the fact we were able to go down there and do some good, we were glad to do it,” Ragland said.