O’Dowd’s celebrates reopening by sharing recipe for their ‘700-degree Chile-lime chicken’ dish

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- O'Dowd's on the Country Club Plaza is now open with a fresh look.

O'Dowd's Gastrobar, 48th & Pennsylvania, reopened Oct. 17 after closing for three months for a complete renovation and face lift.

To celebrate the reopening, chef Ryan Sneed visited Fox 4 to explain what a gastrobar is and share the restaurant's recipe for crispy Chile-lime chicken.

700-degree Chile-Lime Chicken

Ingredients:

2 lbs boneless, skin on chicken thighs

2 tsp favorite steak seasoning

8 tbl corn starch

4 oz vegetable oil

6-8 lime wedges

2 cups Roasted Poblano Cream Sauce ( recipe follows )

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Directions:

1. Season each of the boneless chicken thighs with your favorite steak seasoning and then dust with corn starch

2. In a non-stick saute pan, heat the oil to a sizzle and place the dredged chicken pieces skin-side down and flatten them into the pan as much as possible

3. Fry until crispy golden brown. Flip over and fry another 2 minutes to lightly crisp the bottom coating

4. Discard the cooking oil and immediately squeeze limes into the pan. Toss both squeezed lime wedges into the pan and add the roasted poblano sauce around the pan and a little over the top of the chicken

5. Place the sauté pan in the oven at 500oF for 5 minutes

6. Once the chicken has cooked, transfer the chicken onto a sizzle skillet and place under the broiler for a few minutes to crisp the skin

7. While the chicken is finishing, add the heavy cream to the sauté pan and incorporate into the leftover roasted poblano sauce to bring it back together and smooth.

8. Prepare the white rice, toss in the chopped cilantro

9. Serve the chicken over the hot poblano cream sauce with the cilantro rice, pickled onions and hot flatbread brushed with garlic oil

Roasted Poblano Cream Sauce ( can be made up to 2 days ahead of time )

Ingredients:

1 fresh poblano pepper

2 tbl unsalted butter

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves fresh garlic, minced

¼ cup white wine

1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp dried Mexican oregano

¼ tsp ground white pepper

1 tbl cornstarch

½ tbl tap water

Directions:

1. Sear the fresh poblanos peppers over the open flame just until outer surface is 90% black, do not roast/cook in the oven

2. Place the seared peppers in a sealed plastic bag for 20 minutes, then peel off the charred skins and remove seed under running water. When done correctly the peeled peppers will be dark green with no seeds, not yellow-green

3. Melt the butter in a sauce pan and sauté the onions for about 5 minutes until translucent, stirring frequently

4. Add the minced garlic and continue to sauté for another few minutes. Add the peeled and seeded poblano peppers to the pot (rough chop them)

5. Add white wine and allow to reduce by 1/2 then add the cream and bring to a boil

6. Once boiling, reduce the heat and simmer for approximately 3 minutes, then combine the corn starch and water (mix together first) to the boiling sauce to thicken. Whisk in until thickened, about 30 seconds. Allow to cool to room temperature

7. After cooled, add the cilantro and blend until the sauce is COMPLETELY SMOOTH

