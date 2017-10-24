× Raytown man taken to hospital after fire significantly damages his home

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown man was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after his house went up in flames.

Firefighters say the man was the only person in the home near Ditzler Avenue and 73rd Street when the fire broke out around 6:09 a.m. He was able to escape the home before firefighters arrived.

There is extensive damage to the back of the home.

Fire investigators are still working to determine what sparked the blaze.