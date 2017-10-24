Statewide campaign to encourage Mo. residents to buy locally made products kicks off at The Roasterie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Support local businesses --that’s the goal of a cross-state advertising campaign across Missouri - to encourage people to buy products made in the Show-Me State.

The Roasterie is one of many Missouri businesses that owes much of its success to the support of local residents, who’ve bought their coffee ever since they started selling it back in 1993. This coffee maker is now supporting the new advertising campaign that encourages Missouri residents to buy products made in the Show-Me State.

The slogan is 'Buy MO,' and the hope is that Missouri residents will buy products from Missouri companies.

The Roasterie is a prime example, where the founder started by selling coffee door to door but now sells it in grocery stores and coffee shops all across the metro.

The campaign also wants Missouri companies to work together to get the word out about what products are made in the Show Me State - so local residents can better support them.

The Buy Mo campaign kicks off Tuesday morning at The Roasterie. The state’s Lieutenant Governor, Mike Parson, will be there around 10 a.m. before heading to nine other cities across the state over the next two days.