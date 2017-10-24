Surveillance video shows bank customer tackle armed robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH -- A Pennsylvania bank customer was able to take down a would-be bank robber - literally.

Scott Township Police say Robert Sakosky tackled an armed man inside the Honesdale National Bank on Friday.

Surveillance video shows Sakosky walking into the bank near Montdale just before noon on Friday. Two more people walked into the bank and stood near the door waiting their turn.

Police said that's when John Ryall rushed in, wearing a mask and waving a gun to rob the place. He got the clerk to put money in a bag, but then suddenly, Sakosky tackled Ryall, forcing him to the floor where the two men struggled off camera.

People living and working near the bank call Sakosky a hero.

“He is exceptionally brave to have done that,” said Donna Shaw. “I certainly would not have encountered anyone with a gun. I wouldn't have tried to do it.”

“To be honest with you, it's good to see a Samaritan take down someone that's doing a robbery over there,” said Nick Olmstead. “You know, it's actually nice to know that we have a community that's willing to help out.”

When the men come out of the corner, Sakosky can be seen slamming Ryall to the floor, taking the gun from him, and throwing the bag of money across the room.

Sakosky managed to get Ryall's mask off, then let him go. Ryall then headed straight out the doors and begins running away. Sakosky followed him outside and directed police to where he headed. Officers were able to charge Ryall after Sakosky and bank employees identified him as the robber.

Sakosky is the general manager of the Carbondale Grand Hotel. His employees say they were both shocked by and proud of what he did.

“He's definitely a hero, but he's just a normal guy. I mean, he's personable. He's a good boss. He never gets angry. I'm honestly surprised he did it,” said employee Wade Nordahl.

Ryall faces a slew of charges including robbery and making terroristic threats. He is locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison and is due in court next week.