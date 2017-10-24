Two killed in crash on Interstate 49 near Peculiar

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says that two people are dead in a Tuesday crash on I-49 just north of Highway J.

MSHP says that a truck crossed over the median, crashing into two other vehicles.

The northbound lanes are closed for investigation, it’s unknown when they’ll be reopened.

Breaking upd: NB I-49 traffic is being detoured to Route J due to double fatal crash. Crash happened @ MM 168 in Cass County. pic.twitter.com/PSGaIacYG0 — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) October 25, 2017

Breaking upd: Extensive damage to guardrail following double fatal crash NB I-49 in Cass Co. Clearance time unknown at this time. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/RFOrXWzS6K — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) October 25, 2017

FOX 4 is also working to learn about any other injuries, refresh this page for updates.