Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Two killed in crash on Interstate 49 near Peculiar

Posted 8:41 pm, October 24, 2017, by , Updated at 08:48PM, October 24, 2017

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says that two people are dead in a Tuesday crash on I-49 just north of Highway J.

MSHP says that a truck crossed over the median, crashing into two other vehicles.

The northbound lanes are closed for investigation, it’s unknown when they’ll be reopened.

FOX 4 is also working to learn about any other injuries, refresh this page for updates.

 