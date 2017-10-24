Video shows dozens of people falling through deck behind Mizzou fraternity house

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Video posted to Twitter on Monday shows dozens of young people suddenly drop a few feet when the deck behind a Mizzou fraternity appears to collapse.

According KMIZ, one student was taken to the hospital following the incident Saturday evening, the same day the university’s football team defeated the Idaho Vandals during their homecoming game.

The city of Columbia gave the fraternity 30 days to either repair or replace the deck or 60 days to demolish it. To keep the deck on the property, the fraternity will have to provide a plan to the city demonstrating steps they will take to ensure this won’t happen again.

KMIZ reports that the house passed rental inspection in May.

Mizzou's Pike house needs a new deck pic.twitter.com/vsaEPxuUwg — TFM (@totalfratmove) October 23, 2017