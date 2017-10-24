“War for the Planet of the Apes” worth fighting for? How about “Emoji,” “An Inconvenient Sequel” and “Annabelle 2?” Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Are any of the new streaming options worth your time? Shawn and Russ think so! Check out home video reviews to go ape over.

1) WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES (PG-13)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

I’m not monkeying around. The third installment in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise reboot, “War for the Planet of the Apes,” is a visually spectacular and riveting drama.

SHAWN

This franchise has amazingly gotten better with each film -- both the technology and storytelling and "War for the Planet of the Apes" is an exceptional movie. It's dark but extremely powerful.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

2) THE EMOJI MOVIE (PG)

Sony Pictures Animation

RUSS

The plot of the animated flick “The Emoji Movie” is somewhat similar to “Inside Out,” but that's where the similarities end. It's a silly, forced farce that may appeal to very young kids. Insert Two Popcorn Bag emoji here.

SHAWN

Basic animation and a lame story equal the poop emoji. Just because something is popular doesn't mean it deserves a movie.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 0 Popcorn Bags

3) AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL: TRUTH TO POWER (PG)

Paramount Pictures

RUSS

"An Inconvenient Sequel," Al Gore's follow up to his Oscar-winning 2006 global warming documentary "An Inconvenient Truth" was a somewhat didactic box office disappointment. Still, it deserves to be seen, showing that the predictions the original movie have come true and offering solutions to our environmental challenges.

SHAWN

Yes, these films deserve to seen but why do they have to be so boring?

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

4) ANNABELLE: CREATION (R)

New Line Cinema

SHAWN

"Annabelle: Creation" is a fantastic origin story. Creepy, frightening and totally effective.

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

