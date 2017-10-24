World Series honors Jackie Robinson, a legacy with roots in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackie Robinson’s widow, 95-year-old Rachel Robinson, and his surviving children threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium in before Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night.

Robinson died 45 years ago tonight at the age of 53.

While Robinson is considered one of the most famous Dodgers of all time, many in the metro are proud to point out that his professional baseball career began in Kansas City.

“Remarkably, a lot of people did not know that Jackie Robinson’s professional baseball career began right here in Kansas City,” said Bob Kendrick, president of Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. “I think a lot of people think he came out of nowhere and started playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers, but his real rookie season was right here in 1945.“

Robinson played for the Kansas City Monarchs in 1945 before breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947. While blazing a trail for thousands of African-American big leaguers who followed in his footsteps, Robinson also was the first of many Monarchs who went on to play in the Major Leagues.

“There were a number of Monarchs,” Kendrick said. “The Monarchs sent more players to the major leagues than any other Negro Leagues franchise.”

And Kendrick points out, during the early years of racial integration in the big leagues, the Dodgers franchise led the way in signing African-American players to their roster.

“The Dodgers were so aggressive in signing black baseball players. As a matter of fact, they likely had six or seven black ball players before half of the major leagues teams integrated.”

As a result, Kendrick admits he’s rooting for the Dodgers over the Houston Astros in this year’s World Series.

“Sentimentally, I'd have to be leaning towards my friends at the Los Angeles Dodgers, given the history and the connectivity that they have to our story.”