BREAKING: Police investigating two separate Wednesday morning homicides in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating two separate homicides in KCMO Wednesday morning.

A report of a homicide came in just after 8 a.m. at a home in Brookside near 66th Terrace and Brookside Road.

A large police is reportedly outside the home Wednesday morning. FOX 4 crews are heading to the scene and will have more as information becomes available.

This is a developing story.

KCPD is investigating another homicide that reportedly happened around the same time near the city's Northeast.

This incident occurred near Independence Avenue and Elmwood. Police said the two homicides are not related.

FOX 4 is working to learn more and will update this story as details emerge.

The investigations are ongoing.