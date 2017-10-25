Ditch the candy and enjoy these Halloween treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tangerine Pumpkins

Ingredients

4 tangerines

1 stalk celery

Instructions

Peel the tangerines. Cut the celery lengthwise into thirds and then across into 1/2-inch pieces. Insert the celery pieces the tops of the peeled tangerines to resemble pumpkins.

Halloween Teeth

Ingredients

2 red apples, quartered and core removed

4 tbsp. peanut butter, smooth

1 bag mini-marshmallows

Instructions

Take an apple quarter and slice it lengthways in half and then half again. Spread each slice of apple on one side with peanut butter. Line eight white mini-marshmallows up (as teeth) on top of the peanut butter. Place another apple slice on top with peanut butter side facing down to make an apple slice `sandwich`.

Ghostly Pizza

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1-pound frozen pizza dough, thawed

3/4 cup jarred tomato sauce

8 ounces sliced low-moisture mozzarella cheese

1 tablespoon capers

Instructions

Preheat oven to 475ºF. Brush bottom of a 16-by-11-inch rimmed baking sheet with olive oil. Press and stretch dough evenly to cover bottom of sheet. (If dough resists at first, let it rest for a minute and then continue.) Spread sauce in an even layer over dough, leaving a 1-inch border around all sides. Bake about 15 minutes. Use a ghost-shaped cookie cutter to cut ghosts from cheese. Place ghosts on top of hot pizza and bake for 5 minutes. Place two capers on each piece of cheese for eyes. Let stand 5 minutes on a wire rack before slicing and serving.

String Cheese Witches Brooms

Ingredients

String cheese

Mini pretzel sticks

Chives

Instructions

Cut the string cheese in 2' strips. Insert a mini pretzel stick into one end of the string cheese. Carefully pull or cut the bottom half of the string cheese into strips. Tie on a chive to finish.

Banana Ghosts

Ingredients

4 Bananas

24 chocolate chips, regular sized and/or mini

Instructions

Peel the bananas and cut them in half. Place the cut side down so the banana halves stand up. Use small chocolate chips to make ghost eyes and large chocolate chips to make ghost mouth.