Investigators work to determine how truck crossed median in deadly crash near Peculiar

CASS COUNTY, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. It happened Tuesday night on Interstate 49, just north of J Highway.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Now — investigators are trying to figure out what happened.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is at the crash site Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators are recreating the scene to figure out what happened.

Here’s what we know so far.

The call came in a little after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation shows a truck traveling in the southbound lanes sideswiped a Honda, causing both vehicles to travel into the median.

The truck ripped through the cable barrier and struck a vehicle traveling in the northbound lanes head-on.

The drivers of both of those vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were identified as 56-year-old Rodney Noble and 34-year-old William Creamer.

The northbound lanes were blocked for a few hours while investigators were here and reopened about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The big question: why did the cable barrier fail?

That’s why investigators are back, hoping to figure out the path the vehicles took to figure that out.