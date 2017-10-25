Lenexa police find human remains inside storage unit

LENEXA, Kan. — Police are conducting a death investigation after human remains were found inside a storage unit on Tuesday.

Lenexa patrol officers responded to a U-Haul at 9250 Marshall Drive to check on the welfare of individuals who had been sleeping in the storage unit, police said.

Upon arrival, human remains were discovered inside a storage unit. Police are calling it a “death investigation” but did not provide any details on the cause of death.

“Our patrol officers were dispatched here yesterday evening before 7 o’clock. The call was that some individuals had been sleeping in one of the storage units,” Danny Chavez with Lenexa Police told FOX 4 News. “The remains were a bit decomposed to identify, so it may take some time to identify, but at this point we do not have any information if it is a male or female, or the age. We just don’t know. We will continue to investigate that.”

