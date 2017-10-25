Lincoln Middle School may reopen to deal with overcrowding at KC public schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The number of kids going to public schools in Kansas City continues to grow – so an old middle school might soon re-open.

Tonight, school board members will hear a recommendation on why they should reopen Lincoln Middle School.

This effort began two years ago – and over the summer, parents attended focus groups to determine whether this old middle school should re-open.

The answer?

A resounding yes.

And here’s the reason.

Back in 2010, the school district shut down Lincoln Middle and moved all the middle school students to Lincoln Prep, the high school nearby.

Since then, they’ve reached capacity – in fact, they are 20 students over capacity right now.

Demand is high to go to Lincoln Prep because just last year, it was ranked as the best high school in the state of Missouri.

A large percentage of students are minorities who thrive in the classroom.

And the advisory committee fears if they don’t create more space to meet the demand, the best and brightest students in Kansas City will just go to charter schools instead.

A packet published online details the recommendation.

At tonight’s School Board Meeting, the Advisory Committee will recommend renovating Lincoln Middle School and re-opening it in the fall of 2019 – so two years from now.

They also want to continue to enforce enrollment requirements of a 2.5 GPA and testing at the 60th-percentile on national standardized tests.

The total cost of re-opening the middle school will be around $15-million dollars – with $4.6 million more needed each year to pay for additional teachers and support staff.

The ultimate decision is up to the School Board, but the Advisory Committee says enrollment at Lincoln Prep is growing around 200 students every year – making this the best way to keep the best students in the district.