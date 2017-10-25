Man killed outside Brookside home was local attorney, had just walked his kids to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City attorney was killed in front of his home on Wednesday morning, and police are still searching for his killer. The deadly shooting on W. 66th Terrace near Brookside Road happened at about 8 a.m., after the victim had walked his children to school.

Family and friends say the man killed is attorney Tom Pickert, whose wife was home when the shooting happened. Neighbor Pete Corpeny heard what he thought was children screaming, but his son heard much more.

"He heard shots, he heard several shots he said but then he heard the scream too, it was a woman, and here I thought it was kids screaming," Corpeny told FOX 4.

A white van was seen leaving the crime scene and is registered to a man named David Jungerman.

In 2012, Jungerman shot two homeless men who he said broke into his business on Belmont near St. John. No criminal charges were filed, but one of those men lost his leg, sued Jungerman in civil court, and won about $6 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

Tom Pickert was one of the attorneys representing the homeless man in that civil case. Police have not said if they believe Jungerman was driving the van or if it was someone else who was driving Jungerman's van.

Just before 5 p.m., KCPD said it located the van, and it was unoccupied. This story will be updated throughout Wednesday night, check back for developing updates.