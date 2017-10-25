Stylish cozy looks for the fall weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That chill in the air may have you packing away those breezy sundresses and light cardigans, but the best layering is yet to come! Blogger Sarah Ruhlman is back with a few fall outfits.

You can always for the daytime cozy look. Pair your favorite denim and layering tops with a statement cozy cardigan. Long cardigans in heavier textures are trendy right now! This style can work over a simple dress or your go-to jeans and a tank. The fuzzy texture is a popular look for fall and will be seen through winter.

For the evening look, just because it’s cozy doesn’t mean it can’t be flattering! We are seeing so many types of sweater styles this season. For the evening, try a cropped sweater. This will cinch in your waistline and looks great paired with high waist denim or pants or a skirt!

Other cozy accessories, faux fur mules, cozy hats & scarves, faux fur and knit are big for fall!

For more tips and to check out her blog, just visit SarahScoop.com, or just find her on Facebook.