21st century classroom on display in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Schools aren’t teaching math and science the way you remember, and more and more, the classroom looks a whole lot different from your school days.

This week, some of the biggest names in education supplies put the 21st century classroom on full display. The “EDspaces Conference and Expo” at the Kansas City Convention Center wraps on Friday.

School districts all over the country are ditching the desks and chairs we all grew up with. Today’s classrooms are loading up on gear that create a more mobile, and multi-functionally learning environment.

“The stuff that's coming from the office space is moving into the 21st-century classroom,” said Christian Frank with Mien Company of Grand Rapids, one of the exhibitors in town. “We’re talking about mobility, collaboration, where kids can talk in small groups.”