× ‘4 Gives You More’ sweepstakes: Win $400 !!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fox 4 is excited to give away $400 to four of our Morning Show viewers! On or about November 6th, November 13th, November 20th and November 27th, one person (four winners total) will receive an email or phone call telling them they are $400 richer! If you would like that to be you, be sure to watch FOX 4 from 6-7 a.m. beginning Thursday, Oct. 26th through Nov. 24th (Monday through Friday.)

Watch and listen for the Word-of-the-Day and then submit it in the contest form. We wish you luck and look forward to taking your picture when you come to pick up your $400 American Express card. We’ll add it to our ‘Winners Photo Gallery’.

If you don’t see the form below, try here.