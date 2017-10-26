× Kansas City Police investigating deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers sent to the area of 7th and Norton for a shooting call found a black male deceased on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the call went out at about 2 p.m. The man killed was declared dead at the scene, and is described as thin and clean-shaven, he was wearing a gray hoodie.

No further details about that man, nor any suspect description have been released yet. If you have any information about the deadly shooting, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.