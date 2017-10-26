KC police say they spoke with the owner of the van seen leaving the scene where a KC attorney was killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police tell Fox 4 they are still trying to determine who killed a Kansas City attorney in front of his home on West 66th Terrace near Brookside Road on Wednesday morning.

Tom Pickert had just returned home from walking his children to school when he was shot and killed.

Major Donna Greenwall told Fox 4 Thursday that police have interviewed the registered owner of the white van that was seen leaving the crime scene. The owner was released after questioning.

Although Major Greenwall would not use the owner’s name, but records show that the van is registered to a man named David Jungerman. FOX 4’s Dave D’Marko was reporting near Jungerman’s home in Raytown late on Wednesday night when the van was recovered and towed away from the scene.

Police have not said if they believe Jungerman was driving the van or if it was someone else who was driving Jungerman’s van.

Investigators say they are still collecting tips. No suspects have been taken into custody. If you have any information that could help them in their investigation please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

In 2012, Jungerman shot two homeless men who he said broke into his business on Belmont near St. John. No criminal charges were filed, but one of those men lost his leg, sued Jungerman in civil court, and won about $6 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

Tom Pickert was one of the attorneys representing the homeless man in that civil case. The case that prompted the lawsuit was just one of four times Jungerman, 79, had been investigated for either shooting or detaining trespassers with a weapon in the past three decades.

In 1990, Jungerman was arrested for holding juveniles at gunpoint he found fishing in his pond. Just a month after the shooting of the homeless men at his business in 2012, Jungerman shot another inspected intruder. No charges were filed.

Then in 2016, Jungerman was charged with Armed Criminal Infraction and Felony Burglary for intimidating a tenant with a weapon for alleged offenses in Nevada, Mo.