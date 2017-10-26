Man killed, woman hurt in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead and a woman is hurt in a Thursday night shooting. Kansas City Police say just before 6 p.m. officers were called to 69th Terrace near The Paseo where they found both victims.

BREAKING: @kcpolice are investigating near the area of 69th & Brooklyn in #KCMO after two people were shot. One man was killed. pic.twitter.com/Y1WTALNjYe — Alex Brown (@BrownEAlex) October 27, 2017

Emergency crews took a black male to a hospital, but he died from his injuries. A bullet grazed the woman and she was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information was given, but police say several potential witnesses were outside at the time of the shooting and urge anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.