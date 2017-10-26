Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Margot Robbie plays the restless wife of “Winnie the Pooh” author A.A. Milne in the new biopic, “Goodbye Christopher Robin”

October 26, 2017

Fox 4's Russ Simmons traveled to London to chat with one of the fastest rising stars in filmdom, Margot Robbie. Recently named by Time Magazine as one of the year's most influential people, Robbie has made a lasting impression with varied roles from "Suicide Squad" to "The Wolf of Wall Street." She tells Russ about her role as the mother of Christopher Robin in "Goodbye Christopher Robin" and what it's like to be "influential."