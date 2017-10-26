Metro mom fears ex-boyfriend’s plea bargain will rob her daughter of justice she deserves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A metro mom says her ex-boyfriend should spend "the rest of his life" behind bars for killing their 4-year-old daughter. This week Devondre Sanders pleaded guilty to the child abuse killing.

Myra Price says she wanted to come to the Wyandotte County Courthouse and testify against her ex-boyfriend, but now that Sanders has pleaded guilty, Price fears there won't be any justice for their baby girl.

Price says her little girl, Honesty Sanders, was the light of her world.

"She was always playing. She was always happy, always smiling," Price said.

In late October of 2015, Price says she left her child with Honesty's paternal grandmother for a few days. But when Price went to pick her daughter up?

"His mother dropped her off to him. I wasn't thinking that he would do anything crazy so I was like okay can you have Dre call me and let him know that I'm ready for her come home," she recalled.

But Myra told police Sanders never called her and never brought the then 3-year-old Honesty back home.

"I was panicking. I was calling police, DFS. He had her for seven months," Price said.

Seven months later in May of 2016 Price says police called her from a hospital and told her that Honesty, now 4 years old, had died.

"It just hurts because I didn't get to see her. I don't know if she heard me," Price said.

Price says doctors also found bruises on her child's body, bruises she says Honesty suffered at the hands of her dad.

"It was multiple bruises for months. I can only think that he really was just trying to hurt me," Price said.

Sanders and his girlfriend, Sierra Mitchell would later surrender to police. This week Sanders pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse in the death of his daughter.

"Did Honesty receive justice? No. Not to me. I'm irritated. I'm frustrated. I feel like he should have went to trial. But of course he was gonna take the easy way out. A coward," Price said.

Sanders will be sentenced in December. Mitchell is scheduled to go to trial next March.