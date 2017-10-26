Van connected to killing of Kansas City attorney towed away from scene near owner’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City attorney was killed in front of his home on Wednesday morning, the deadly shooting on W. 66th Terrace near Brookside Road happened at about 8 a.m., after the victim had walked his children to school.

A white van was seen leaving the crime scene and is registered to a man named David Jungerman. FOX 4's Dave D'Marko was reporting near Jungerman's home in Raytown late on Wednesday night when the van was recovered and towed away from the scene.

Police have not said if they believe Jungerman was driving the van or if it was someone else who was driving Jungerman's van. Investigators said the van was unoccupied when they found it.

Family and friends say the man killed is attorney Tom Pickert, whose wife was home when the shooting happened. Neighbor Pete Corpeny heard what he thought was children screaming, but his son heard much more.

"He heard shots, he heard several shots he said but then he heard the scream too, it was a woman, and here I thought it was kids screaming," Corpeny told FOX 4.

In 2012, Jungerman shot two homeless men who he said broke into his business on Belmont near St. John. No criminal charges were filed, but one of those men lost his leg, sued Jungerman in civil court, and won about $6 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

Tom Pickert was one of the attorneys representing the homeless man in that civil case. The case that prompted the lawsuit was just one of four times Jungerman, 79, had been investigating for either shooting or detaining trespassers with a weapon in the past three decades.

In 1990, Jungerman was arrested for holding juveniles at gunpoint he found fishing in his pond. Just a month after the shooting of the homeless men at his business in 2012, Jungerman shot another inspected intruder. No charges were filed.

Then in 2016, Jungerman was charged with Armed Criminal Infraction and Felony Burglary for intimidating a tenant with a weapon for alleged offenses in Nevada, Mo.

