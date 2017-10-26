Water main break near 79th and State Line Road expected to cause delays for drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A water main break could cause delays on the normally very busy State Line Road Thursday morning.

Police say it was around 3 a.m. when they were alerted of the break near 79th and State Line Road.

According to the water inspector on the scene, the break is in a 6-inch water main. The pressure caused the road to buckle and crumble in the two northbound lanes. The actual break is located in the outer lane.

Crews are expected to begin repairs around 8 a.m. During repairs they will have to shut off the water. It should only affect about a half block of homes.

It is unclear how long the repairs will take.