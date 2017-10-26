With investigation documents set to be released, local author shares unusual JFK theory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With the federal government set to release a trove of sealed documents on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Thursday, local author Bonar Menninger isn’t sure if any of the new revelations will have an impact on a case that has fascinated him since early childhood.

“I stayed home from school as a little kid on that day,” Menninger said.

Menninger wrote "Mortal Error" in 1992, which put forth the theory that President Kennedy was not killed by Lee Harvey Oswald.

Unlike other conspiracy theories, Menninger also does not believe the killing had any connection to the CIA, the Russians, the mafia or the Cubans.

“It’s not a sexy theory,” Menninger concedes.

The book is based primarily on the work of ballistics expert Howard Donahue, who argues that the shot that killed JFK came from a Secret Service agent in the car trailing Kennedy in the motorcade on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas.

Menninger points to the trajectory of the fatal bullet, reports of gunsmoke from the motorcade, and the explosive exit wound made infamous by the Zapruder film.

Menninger believes the Secret Service agent (who has since passed away) stood up in the car behind Kennedy and, while lifting up his AR-15 rifle, accidentally fired the bullet that killed the young president.

“The bullet hit him in the back of the head and blew out the side of his upper right portion of the skull,” Menninger told FOX 4. “If it had been a bullet from (Lee Harvey) Oswald heading in the same place it would've exited the front left side of his face.”

Menninger is doubtful that any of the documents released on Thursday will support his version of the Kennedy assassination. The book is available on Amazon.