Bonner Springs HS student killed in crash to get ‘super’ tribute at football game

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — The football game at Bonner Springs High School on Friday is set to include a touching tribute to one “super” student who tragically passed away on Saturday.

Seth Davidson, a senior at Bonner Springs High School, died on Oct. 21 in a traffic crash.

A moment of silence is planned before the game, and the student section will be dressed in costume, in a nod to something everyone knew that Seth loved: superheroes.

The school band will also pay tribute to Seth at halftime with a performance of superhero-themed music.

FOX 4 will have more on this heartfelt tribute when Bonner Springs takes on Blue Valley Southwest tonight at 7 p.m.