‘Bullets whizzed by my head’- Semi driver on I-435 spared his life when driver with road rage opens fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A semi-truck driver was grazed by a bullet when another driver with road rage fired multiple shots at him Friday morning at I-435 and Bannister Road.

The victim is not from the area and is going to be okay.

He told police that the other driver in a gold GMC pickup at first threw a water bottle at him after the semi driver changed lanes in the area known as the Grandview Triangle on the flyover ramp, trying to move over to westbound I-435.

The GMC pickup driver then fired four or five shots at him, with the bullets going through the passenger-side window into the driver side window.

The driver told officers that the bullets literally 'whizzed by his head'.

Because he's not from the area, officers have taken him back on his route to try to pinpoint where it all unfolded. They say the gunshots were fired near Bannister and I-435 and he was able to pull over at State Line Road.

Police believe other drivers witnessed the violence and ask them to call 816-474-TIPS with information about what they saw.

