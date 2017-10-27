Halloween cocktails and mocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This Halloween, let your party guests feast on vampire blood and witches' hearts.

Carmen Morales of Diamond Girls Bartenders visited Fox 4 Friday, Oct. 27 with Halloween-themed cocktail recipes.

Witch's Heart

Ingredients:

1 jigger apple brandy or apple vodka

2 jiggers Viniq liqueur

Stirring stick with 1 strawberry and 1 blackberry

Add about ½-1 tsp of powdered dry ice to the bottom of a martini glass. Place the apple brandy and Viniq liqueur in a shaker. Add 1 ice-cube and shake for a few seconds to chill the drink. Strain into a martini glass. Top up with more of the Viniq. Add about ½ tsp of powdered dry ice on top and serve with a stirrer, so that your guests can stir the “potion” to create that shimmery, smoky effect.

Vampire Blood Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz light rum

½ oz orange liqueur

2 oz pineapple juice

Syringe filled with strawberry or raspberry syrup

Fill a shaker glass with ice and rum, liqueur and juice. Shake well and strain into an ice filled rocks glass. Place the syringe into the drink and allow guests to “inject” the “blood” into their cocktail.

Warm Apple Pie Cider

Ingredients:

1 gallon of apple juice

1 gallon of apple cider

¼ lb of cinnamon sticks

Simmer juice, cider and cinnamon sticks over low heat until mixture has reduced and cinnamon sticks have “bloomed”. While still warm, pour in two pounds of sugar and stir until dissolved. Pour into a mug and garnish with a cinnamon stick. If your guests want the drink to be alcoholic, bourbon is a good choice to simply add a shot when serving. This is fun to be served in a vessel that resembles a witches cauldron. You can always add dry ice to achieve the smoky effect.

More recipes:

