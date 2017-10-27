Is “Goodbye Christopher Robin” worth greeting? “Suburbicon?” “Thank You for Your Service?” Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Can a movie about the creator of Winnie the Pooh score with skeptical moviegoers? How about the latest from George Clooney and a drama about returning war veterans? Check out the reviews from Shawn and Russ before heading to the theater!

1) GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN (PG)

Fox Searchlight

RUSS

The troubled relationship between Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne and his son is at the heart of the low-key drama, “Goodbye Christopher Robin.” Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie and young Will Tilston star in this well-meaning but slow and manipulative weeper.

SHAWN

"Goodbye Christopher Robin" is well-made but it's sleepy and dull.

RUSS

It’s competent and well-acted, but bittersweet. If you see it, the Pooh stories will never again seem quite as magical.

SHAWN

Movies that force the emotion are never good. And the movie never feels real. Not even for a second. It's just quietly unmemorable.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

2) SUBURBICON (R)

Paramount Pictures

RUSS

“Suburbicon,” a twisted collaboration between director George Clooney and the Coen Brothers, is a satiric poke in the eye to the concept of an idyllic 50s American suburbia. This pitch black comedy stars Matt Damon and Julianne Moore in a violent tale of murder and racism.

SHAWN

"Subirbicon" is the worst movie of the year. It's misguided, insulting and an extreme example of a well-meaning idea executed poorly. At its core I get what George Clooney was trying to do by incorporating an allegory about racism. But it actually makes his efforts racist and film disjointed.

RUSS

In spite of its wicked humor and interesting sociological subtext, it never quite works.

SHAWN

This is just bad filmmaking and insensitive judgement. Let's just just say "Suburbicon" is a classic example of irresponsible filmmaking. Tone deaf. And not funny at all. There is a way to address racism. This isn't it.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 0 Popcorn Bags

3) THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE (R)

Universal

SHAWN

"Thank You for Your Service" is a hard-hitting and realistic look at what service men and women face when they return home from combat. Most of they deal with isn't pleasant and neither is this movie. But not in a bad way. At times almost feels like a documentary.

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

4) ALL I SEE IS YOU (R)

Open Road Films

RUSS

“All I See is You” is a pretentious drama starring Blake Lively as a blind woman who, after a sight-restoring operation, discovers her married life isn’t what she perceived it to be. It’s a gimmicky example of visual overkill from director Marc Forster.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

Also opening this week, “Walking Out” is a father-son drama set during a hunting trip in the wilderness. Matt Bomer and Bill Pullman star. “A Silent Voice” is a Japanese anime offering about teen bullying. “Human Flow” is a documentary about refugees from famed Chinese artist Ai Weiwei. “Breathe” stars Andrew Garfield in the true story of a man suffering from crippling polio who traveled the world with his wife to help others like him. “Jigsaw” is the latest entry in the grisly “Saw” horror franchise. “Tragedy Girls” is a horror comedy about teens who pursue a serial killer.

