× Joe’s Weather Blog: Well at least you knew it was coming (FRI-10/27)

It may not make it easier…but we’ve been mentioning this change in the weather for about 10-14 days now I think. My goodness though…it’s chilly out there. Temperatures are in the 40s but the wind chills are in the 30s this afternoon. Interesting to note that give or take a few degrees the temperatures (even with some sunshine out there today) have basically wobbled a few degrees overall. Cold weather will continue during the evenings and mornings, but we should see more tolerable afternoon highs over the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clearing out and cold. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for the region. Temperatures tonight should tank to 25-30°. We haven’t dropped below 30° since March 15th!

Saturday: mostly sunny and cool but not as cold or as windy as Friday. Highs around 50°

Sunday: Breezy and milder but it will feel cool overall as highs approach 60°

Discussion:

We’ve had such great weather for the area high school football games for the last couple of months…so warm in fact that it might have been tough to have a nice hot chocolate out there…well that WON’T be the case tonight. It’s chilly out there for sure. Temperatures have really struggled today, a sign of the colder air mass that moved through the area last night. NW winds of 20-30+ MPH haven’t helped the cause at all either.

(via IA State)

We can’t complain too much though. For the month overall we’re still 4° above average. You can see that these below average days have been few and far between so far in October.

In the graphic above every day above the “pinkish” line represents a high temperature above average. Today appears to the the 6th day of below average highs…out of 27…not too bad.

This is due to a pretty good push of chilly air…you can see that by looking at the surface wind flow…

The winds will slowly ebb (somewhat) overnight but never really die off completely. Let’s monitor the cloud trends and the winds…because the more of both we have…the higher the eventual overnight low will be. 20s to near 30° seems reasonable and we should have our 1st freeze of the season tonight.

If, by chance, it doesn’t happen tonight…then Sunday morning it will.

Meanwhile farther north it’s a cold and snowy day for the upper Midwest. Most of those accumulations up there so far have mainly been on the grassy areas…that may change tonight with the setting sun.

(via NWS in the Twin Cities, MN area)

1st snowfall of the season 4 Minnesota. Over 100 traffic accidents statewide. Over 8" at Warroad. Snowing in the Twin Cities w/gusty winds ! pic.twitter.com/ifydImSZzU — Tom Moore (@TomMoorewx) October 27, 2017

The Midwest's snow season has begun! Here's a look at snowfall in northern MN through this morning. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/nSvp32NGOO — MRCC (@MidwestClimate) October 27, 2017

Top 10 highest 1-day Oct snow accumulations for Duluth, International Falls & Brainerd. Duluth is at 9.5" so far today. #mnclimate #mnwx pic.twitter.com/xUJNqquTc1 — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) October 27, 2017

So there is a flavor of winter out there…

The coldest part of this air mass will be moving away from the area over the weekend. There will be some brief moderation on Sunday with SW winds helping the cause rather nicely. Average by the end of the weekend is in the lower 60s…so really a more seasonable day is coming to finish the weekend,

Then another push of chilly (not as cold as today) type air will move in on Sunday night into Monday morning. Then a stronger push of cold air comes in early on Tuesday. This will mean a colder than typical Halloween. As a matter of fact…in looking at the high temperatures on Halloween…this one may actually be one of the colder ones on record…it won’t be in the 30s…but it may be a struggle to get to 45° that afternoon. Here is a ranking of the coldest highs on 10/31.

Assuming we’re in the 40s that afternoon…that would mean that as the sun drops that evening…the ghosts and goblins will need to bundle up in a BIG WAY. The takeaway…potentially temperatures in the 30s that evening BUT the winds should be much of a factor as the cold air mass will start moving away that night…with high pressure sliding off towards the east of the KC area heading into Wednesday.

The weather pattern overall is VERY interesting and very dynamic right now and really for the next couple of weeks. IF this was the dead of winter…boy we’d be setting up for all sorts of bad winter weather with rain, ice and snow all in the forecast…but alas it’s not. These periodic shots of colder weather may end later next week…then the jet stream will go through another alignment that may allow warmer weather to move back into the Plains while the western part of the country gets colder. it will be getting VERY cold up in Canada as the week unfolds…something to pay attention too.

That’s it for today…but one last thing…our feature photo. It’s from yesterday and was taken by Kathy Henrikson in KCMO.

Look to the right and left of the sun. See those “sundogs“. They’re bright areas…embedded within the halo. A halo is caused by the suns light refracting and scattering off of ice crystals in the sky. This isn’t that unusual really. Typically though they’re more noticeable when the sun is closer to the horizon.

Have a great weekend…I may do another blog if I can think of something interesting to write about at some point.

Joe