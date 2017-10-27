× KCMO officer fires weapon at suspect while taking them into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A traffic stop and chase Thursday night ended with gunfire.

It happened around 10 p.m. near 40th and Wabash.

Police say an officer stopped a stolen vehicle, then the driver got out and ran. That person then broke into a locked porch on a house nearby.

Police caught the suspect and upon contact, one of the officers discharged his weapon as they were taking the suspect into custody.

Neither the suspect nor the officer were hurt.