LIBERTY, Mo. -- Kid reporter Vincent Savage recently traveled to Carolyn's Pumpkin Patch just south of Liberty, Mo., to find out whether it lives up to all the hype.

The eight-year-old dressed as Marty McFly takes you on an adventure as he searches for the perfect pumpkin in the video player above.

"At Carolyn's there's so much to do!" Savage said.