Knitters across the country using their skills to help women battling breast cancer feel more confident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A group of North Carolina knitters are using their talent to help women who have lost a breast to cancer.

Together they create prosthetics they call "knitted knockers".

Dena Hirchak has been making them for years and makes them all free of charge for patients.

"I can make an A cup a C cup a D cup, the biggest one I have made until now I believe is an E cup," Hirchak said. "It's just so nice to help people, it's just , it's a skill that I have so I can put my hands to use."

There knitters just like Dena in every state -- including here in the metro, and the "knitted knockers" group is always looking for more help.

Click here for more information.