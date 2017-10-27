Nutcracker Tea Party performed in Overland Park is shorter version and includes a tea party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The 12th Annual Nutcracker Tea Party is a family-friendly, one-hour version of the holiday classic, The Nutcracker Ballet, performed by Crescendo Conservatory, along with a delightful tea party.

On Friday, Michele Hamlett-Weith , co-owner of Crescendo Conservatory, along with 2 dancers for the Nutcracker Tea Party, joined us on the FOX 4 Morning Show.

Event details:

Ritz Charles

Overland Park, KS

Saturday, Dec. 2 - Sunday, Dec. 3

https://artsandrec-op.org/public-arts/nutcracker-tea-party/

Tickets:

https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E82660&id=8