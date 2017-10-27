On mission to curb drug addiction, overdoses National Prescription Drug Take Back Day makes it easy for you to dispose of old pills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, and just by participating, you can help prevent drug addition and accidental overdoses.

As part of the day, many police departments across the metro are providing a place where folks can drop off unused or expired drugs. Statistics show a majority of abused prescription drugs are taken from a medicine cabinet of family and friends. According to the National Survey on Drug Use, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs in 2015.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day started back in 2010 and since has collected millions of pounds of drugs. In April, 540 tons were collected across the nation. The goal is to get drugs out of the hands of people abusing them.

“The hope is that if they aren't getting the medications from the hospital that they'll seek treatment for any addictions that they have and not go to the street level,” Director of Valero Recovery Center Cathy Walker said.

Too often the drugs end up in the wrong hands, abusers or children. This can have dangerous and sometimes tragic results. So now is a good time to check the medicine cabinet, and dispose of the drugs safely and anonymously Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are dozens of places across the metro accepting unused the drugs. Click here for more information.