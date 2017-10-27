Police rush to I-435 and State Line Road on reports of shots fired, victim grazed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A gunman reportedly fired multiple shots from a car in the area of State Line Road and I-435 Friday morning, forcing a quick police response to find him and put an end to the danger.

The reported shooting happened on the ramp from southbound State Line onto westbound I-435.

However, when FOX 4 called police dispatchers, we were told 'no shooting' victims. But there is a victim of some kind at the scene, possibly grazed by the gunfire. The dispatcher described it as an 'aggravated assault.'

At first it was reported to be an accident. As FOX 4's Kerri Stowell showed viewers during the FOX 4 Morning Show, there are several police cars at that location as well as a tractor-trailer.

At the time this story was posted, police did not have anyone in custody.

