The 17th Annual Kansas International Film Festival -November 3-9!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Join the 17th Annual Kansas International Film Festival for a celebration of studio and independent films as we travel to each continent in deep pursuit of culture. The festival features 190 films from 31 countries with over 40 filmmakers attending the event. KIFF delivers Excitement, Intrigue, and Adventure and all the exploration you need as we take you “Around the World in Seven Days.” In addition to the movies, be whisked away to Scotland, Brazil, India and more through live musical and dance performances as each day we visit a new continent.

WHEN: Friday, November 3 – Thursday, November 9, 2017

WHERE: Glenwood Arts Theatre – 3707 W. 95th St., Overland Park, KS 66206

Share your love of film and support the arts. The Kansas International Film Festival (KIFF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the exhibition and preservation of independent and classic cinema.

Using the art and power of film, the Kansas International Film Festival draws communities together to share diverse cultures, viewpoints and conversation. With support from the Fine Arts Group and many community partners, we advocate for independent film to be recognized as a cultural, economic and educational asset in our community.

Visit Kansasfilm.com for additional details, ticket prices and complete list of films.