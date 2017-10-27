Woman found on the ground outside burned KC apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman is fighting for her life after falling out a second story window during a fire Friday morning near the corner of Bellaire and St. John in the historic northeast.

The woman was found on the ground outside the apartment building, badly hurt. Renee Arellano is on life support, according to her daughter. She has severe injuries from the fall and from inhaling smoke.

“They were trying to get my mom to breathe, get her to say something. She didn’t say anything,” said Talawn Arellano. “She’s a fighter and I believe she’s going to fight through this.”

Renee’s daughter is questioning how the fire started and how her mom ended up unconscious. She says she used to live below her mom and her mom’s boyfriend on the first floor, while they lived in the upstairs apartment. Talawn says back then her mom’s boyfriend set the bathroom on fire.

Talawn’s now trying to do whatever she can to help her mom, who lost her home and all her belongings.

“I will take care of her, whatever she needs, I will be there,” said Talawn Arellano.

The family dog is also recovering from the house fire. She was pulled from the apartment and then given oxygen through a mask. Once revived, KC Pet Project came to pick her up and take care of her. They named her ‘Cinderella’ but later learned her actual name is Fifi.

As you can see in the Facebook video, the firefighter who gave her the oxygen remained by her side to comfort her.

The veterinarian who looked over Fifi said she was recently pregnant. They’re keeping her hydrated and checking her lungs often. They’re hoping to reunite Fifi with her owner’s family soon.

Because of the fire, three people are without homes, a woman on the first floor and the couple upstairs.